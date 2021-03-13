Citadel (CTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 325.5% against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $177,277.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

