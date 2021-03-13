Citigroup Inc. Acquires 142,691 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,420 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of R1 RCM worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

