Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,510 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMHC traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 13,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

