Citigroup Inc. Acquires 227,486 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227,486 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

