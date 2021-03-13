Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,795 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.82 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $117.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

