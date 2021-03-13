Citigroup Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

