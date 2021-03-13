Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

