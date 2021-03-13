Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,271 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,096. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

