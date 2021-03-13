Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

