Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 56,854.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 576,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.20% of CarParts.com worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CarParts.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,758 shares of company stock worth $4,564,496. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 34,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

