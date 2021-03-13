Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of The Timken worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Timken by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Timken by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $82.32 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

