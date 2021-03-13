Citigroup Inc. Buys 150,075 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 357.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 61.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 151.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.76. 7,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,925. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

