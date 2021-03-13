Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,026 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.