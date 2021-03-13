Citigroup Inc. Buys 37,555 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Alarm.com worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

