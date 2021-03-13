Citigroup Inc. Buys 67,009 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,009 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Parsons worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Parsons by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Parsons by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Parsons by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

NYSE:PSN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.23. 2,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

