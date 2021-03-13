Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Gentex worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,066. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

