Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NuStar Energy worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

