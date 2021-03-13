Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

