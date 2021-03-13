Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

ACWI stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. 57,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

