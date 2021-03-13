Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avalara worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in Avalara by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Avalara by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -214.92 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $1,915,514.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,031 shares of company stock worth $11,377,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

