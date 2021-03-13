Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 290.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Saia worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 25.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Saia by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $218.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
