Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 290.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Saia worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 25.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Saia by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $218.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

