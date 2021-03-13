Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

