Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 5.40% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000.

FQAL stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,147. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

