Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 594.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $112,000.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $126.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.08. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

