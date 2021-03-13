Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIB. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

CGI stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

