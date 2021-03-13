Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 199.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

