Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,244,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $136.47. 3,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,945. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.