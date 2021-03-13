Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 13.03% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $33.30.

