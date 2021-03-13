Citigroup Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 369,782.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.32% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWM stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.