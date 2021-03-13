Citigroup Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

