Citigroup Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 148.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

