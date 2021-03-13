Citigroup Inc. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,875 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,784,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,203,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,938,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

