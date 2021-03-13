Citigroup Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 445.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 192,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.06 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

