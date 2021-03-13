Citigroup Inc. Has $5.93 Million Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of BEST worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEST. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BEST by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BEST by 28.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BEST in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

BEST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BEST opened at $2.39 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $938.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00). BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

