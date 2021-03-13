Citigroup Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.