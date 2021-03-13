Citigroup Inc. Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 108,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 189,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

