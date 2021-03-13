Citigroup Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 25.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,198. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.