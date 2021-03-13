Citigroup Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,065. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. 33,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,406. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

