Citigroup Inc. Has $7.48 Million Position in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 260.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of China Biologic Products worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter worth $63,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 85.3% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CBPO traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $117.45. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,548. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $120.01.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

