Citigroup Inc. Has $7.72 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 215.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $332,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $149.93. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.27. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

