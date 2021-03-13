Citigroup Inc. Has $8.33 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Insiders sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,888. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

