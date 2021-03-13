Citigroup Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. 5,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.