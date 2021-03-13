Citigroup Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of B2Gold worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 219,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,553,522. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

