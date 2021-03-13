Citigroup Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.