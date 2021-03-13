Citigroup Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,001. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.