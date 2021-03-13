Citigroup Inc. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BeiGene by 161.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.25.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

