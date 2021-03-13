Citigroup Inc. Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $274.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

