Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 675,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

