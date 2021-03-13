Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

PEB opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

