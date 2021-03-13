Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.02% of Veeco Instruments worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 412.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 178,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

